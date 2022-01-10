Six local COVID-19 infections include two children: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported on Monday that two of the six local COVID-19 cases related to the Taoyuan Airport cluster infections are children.

According to the CECC, the six cases reported today include three airport staff who were in charge of pushing carts (case 17506, 17503), a long-term care service couple (case 17473, 17472), and their son who is not yet 10 years of age (case 17504). In addition, a friend of their son also contracted the virus through him (case 17505).

As the child had a brother in middle school, the school was shut down for 14 days in case of further spread of the virus.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that in addition to the cases, a friend of the long-term care service workers was also infected (case 17507). Meanwhile, a friend of one of the infected cases who had previously attended a karaoke party (case 17369) was also confirmed to have contracted the virus and has been listed as case 17487.