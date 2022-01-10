Should migrant workers in Taiwan get booster shots?

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the Omicron variant COVID-19 cases surge in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) have begun urging those who are over 18 years old to receive a booster vaccine shot 12 weeks after they have received their second shot.

This has led to many questioning whether everyone needs to get a third shot, and the discussion has become even more prevalent amongst the migrant worker community.

However, Professor Chen Hsiu-hsi (陳秀熙) at the College of Public Health at the National Taiwan University revealed that it may not be in the public’s best interest for everyone to receive a booster shot.

According to Chen, Taiwan’s vaccine policy had always been administered according to a certain priority, mainly medical staff and elders at risk of getting infected will receive the vaccines first.

Now, in terms of administering booster shots, Chen believes the same priorities should apply so that it would avoid impacting medical staff and overwhelming the health cares system.

In other words, Chen suggested that migrant workers who are in the long-term care service should also consider getting their booster shots as soon as possible.

However, as domestic cases continue to surge, those wishing to get a third vaccine shot should act quickly as Taiwanese rush to get their booster shots ahead of the Chinese New Year.