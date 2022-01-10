Inflation, crime top legislative priorities, Polis, Dems say

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s soaring cost of living and rising crime top a list of priorities outlined by Gov. Jared Polis and fellow Democratic leaders who control the statehouse for the 2022 legislative session that begins this week.

After two legislative sessions largely devoted to the coronavirus pandemic emergency, Polis and Senate and House leaders Monday they also will focus on continuing efforts to limit health care costs, lay the groundwork for universal preschool education, invest in mental health services and tackle fire mitigation in the aftermath of the devastating Boulder County wildfire.

“You will see a real focus this session on saving people money,” Polis said at a briefing at the Capitol.

Part and parcel of that effort is limiting or eliminating fees on individual and business taxpayers, ranging from vehicle registrations to small business startup fees, according to the governor, who was joined by Senate President Leroy Garcia, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, House Speaker Alec Garnett and House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar.

Republican lawmakers complained that the focus on fees, inflation and crime stole from their own pre-session playbook.

“I didn’t hear that two years ago,” House Minority leader Hugh McKean said of the Democrats’ commitment to fee reduction. “And now we find out, long after the fact, that really we need to pull all that stuff back.”