Taiwan sees 12 new local cases and 58 imported COVID-19 infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 12 new local COVID-19 cases and 58 imported infections on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 17,463.

Among the new local cases tallied, five are from the Taoyuan Airport cluster infections while three have been reported to be confirmed in Taipei City.

Meanwhile, the imported cases reported today include 27 men and 31 women, with the youngest not yet 5 and the oldest over 70. Twenty-seven of the imported cases are from the U.S., while Indonesia, the Philippines, and Australia accounted for three cases each.

The United Arab Emirates, Belgium, and Canada accounted for two cases each, while the rest are from Qatar, Germany, Cambodia, Thailand, Costa Rica, China, Ireland, Vietnam, Spain, and Brazil.

In addition, two other imported cases are currently under investigation as to their infection sources. They had arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 9 and Jan.10, 2022.

As of press time, 17,463 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,762 imported cases, 14,647 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 114 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.