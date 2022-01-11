Taoyuan cluster infections sees five more COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed on Tuesday that a total of five long-term care service workers have contracted the virus as part of the Taoyuan Airport cluster infections.

In addition, four employees of an electronics factory have also reported testing positive for COVID-19, and around 280 workplace-related personnel have since been asked to undergo quarantine at a government-run centralized quarantine center.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) remarked that the focal point of spread was from one of the Taoyuan airport employee in charge of pushing trolley carts and his wife who had unintentionally led to the spread of the virus into an electronics company, a cram school, and other personnel at the long-term care center service.

As of press time, seven infections have been linked to the couple, Chen said. Meanwhile, as the total tally of confirmed cases at the electronics factory reached five, the factory has since been shut down and relevant personnel and currently being tested for the virus.