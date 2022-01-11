Taipei confirms 3 new COVID-19 infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei City Government confirmed three new local COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, including two nurses and a boyfriend of one of them.

According to deputy mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), both nurses (case 17570, 17571) worked at the Taipei City Hospital Zhongxing Branch (聯合醫院中興院區) and had received three vaccine shots prior to their infections.

Therefore, the Ct value detected on them were relatively low. However, the boyfriend (case 17572) was reported to have a relatively high Ct value and is currently being investigated regarding his recent travel history.

Huang explained that both nurses had been working in the same hospital ward but looked after different patients which is why health authorities are looking into the infection sources of both cases.

Meanwhile, close contacts of case 17570 are still being investigated, as their boyfriend was recently diagnosed.

Huang added that 88 employees of the hospitals have been contacted and 86 have received negative test results while the other two are still waiting to take the tests.

As for the hospital ward, Huang remarked that no visitors are allowed at the moment, and it has been cleared and is being disinfected for the time being. No additional patients will be admitted into the ward for some time, Huang added.

Meanwhile, the husband and children of case 17571 have also been tested, and their test results have come back negative, though classmates and teachers of the children are still being notified and asked to undergo tests at present.