E.SUN FHC is one step closer to 100% renewable energy with Green Energy Wheeling completion

TAIPEI (The China Post) — In response to Taiwan’s net-zero carbon emissions goals, E.SUN FHC (玉山銀行) has voiced its commitment to using 100% renewable energy by 2030.

To achieve this goal, the company will increase its green energy usage by 10% each year and through building solar power equipment and purchasing green energy, the first green energy wheeling project was completed in 2021.

The annual energy production of solar power projects that have already completed energy wheeling has reached 4.25 million kWh or, 10% of the annual power consumption. The company’s model zero-carbon Chiayi Branch and the soon-to-opened second headquarters building will be the first to start using green energy.

Chairman Joseph N. C. Huang (黃男州) of E.SUN Commercial Bank stated that the company started planning its green energy procurement at the beginning of 2020.

In the last two years, E.SUN conducted analyses and discussions with external energy providers on its energy usage to find the most suitable energy generation methods and locations for its energy projects.

After multiple meetings and signing of power purchase agreements, the projects were reviewed and approved by Taiwan Power Company (台電), the Bureau of Energy under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部), local governments, and the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection, MOEA.

Finally, the first green energy wheeling project was completed in December 2021. Furthermore, the solar power project in Chiayi is expected to begin green energy wheeling in the first quarter of 2022.

By then, the E.SUN headquarters building, along with eight other branches, will have started using green energy, which will account for 8% of E.SUN’s total power consumption. This energy in addition to the green energy that has been wheeled accounts for 18% of the company’s annual power consumption.

E.SUN has implemented multiple measures to lower its carbon emissions, including replacing high power-consuming air conditioning units and lights, building solar power generation equipment, and signing power purchase agreements.

Since 2017, solar power panels have been installed on the rooftops of some of the company’s branches. By 2021, 20 branches have installed solar power panels, reaching a total installed capacity of 159 kW, and generating approximately 220,000 kWh of power per year.

Furthermore, E.SUN has also set up a rainwater recycling system and saved over 11,000 tons of water every year. By obtaining the ISO 14046 Water Footprint and ISO 46001 Water Efficiency Management, among other international certifications, the company has improved its management of water resources.

In terms of waste reduction, E.SUN enforces waste management at both domestic and overseas offices, banning the use of disposable melamine tableware and promoting paperless transactions. These measures have helped reduce almost 13% of the company’s general waste per year, effectively protecting our planet.

E.SUN has proactively created a sustainable operating environment through green buildings, solar-powered branches, and green energy procurement, and has shown its determination to use 100% green energy by 2030 and become a “Net-zero Bank” by 2050.

In the coming years, E.SUN has vowed to continue to improve its overall performance, fulfill its corporate social responsibilities, and pursue sustainable development.

The company will incorporate ESG into its financial business to respond to and implement the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, leveraging the influence of the financial industry, E.SUN will work hand-in-hand with the government, industry, and the public to build a sustainable and beautiful homeland.