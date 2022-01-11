NJ to start legislative session with smaller Dem majority

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is set to begin a new legislative session Monday with diminished Democratic majorities and a new Senate president.

This session follows last year’s election in which Republicans netted one seat in the 40-member Senate and picked up six seats in the Assembly.

The new session also marks the first time in more than a decade that Senate President Steve Sweeney won’t return to Trenton, after the Democrat lost in November to Republican Ed Durr. Democratic Sen. Nicholas Scutari was picked by Democrats to lead their caucus and is expected to be sworn in as the next Senate president.

Both Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin have said they interpreted the election results as voters asking the Legislature to focus on making the state more affordable.

Republicans have said the results show voters were worn out by COVID-19 restrictions, the toll on the state’s economy and years of Democratic stewardship in Trenton.

New Jersey’s Legislature consists of an 80-seat Assembly and a 40-seat Senate. Democrats hold 24 Senate spots to the GOP’s 14. That’s down from 25-15 in the previous session. In the Assembly, the Democrats have 46 seats to the Republicans’ 34. Democrats previously had a 52-28 seat advantage.