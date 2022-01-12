Malaysian new immigrant author debuts latest picture book

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Malaysian new immigrant Maniniwei (馬尼尼為) is set to debut her latest picture book on Malaysian folktales on Jan. 17 at the Nan-Liao Branch Library (新竹市圖書館南寮分館) in Hsinchu.

“Mat Jenin” (馬惹尼) is often known as a daydreamer and an unrealistic person in Malaysian folklore; in Maniniwei’s work, she is able to transcend the character onto the pages, projecting lively imagination into the book.

At the event on Jan. 17, Maniniwei will demonstrate how she creates by introducing picture book elements that showcase woodcut printmaking and Malay traditional cloth patterns so the audience can fully immerse themselves into Malay customs and understand the cultures a little better.

Born in the 1980s, Maniniwei is a native of Johor, Malaysia. She traveled to Taiwan when she was 19 years old to further her studies and graduated from the Department of Fine Arts at the National Taiwan Normal University.

She began publishing her works at 30 years of age and introduced to the world “Glowing with your impurities” (帶著你的雜質發亮)— her first book which was published in 2013.

Soon after, she debuted a number of writings, from prose to picture books to poetry, Maniniwei successfully crossed the fields of literature and art through her own unique style.

Familial themes have become the central focus of most of her creations, whether it be familial origins, marriage, children, or even a beloved cat.

Maniniwei, who integrates diverse backgrounds into her works, succeeds in bringing children’s picture books to life.