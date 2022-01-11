New Mexico education officials miss transparency deadline

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An initiative aimed at providing greater accountability for public spending on education missed its inaugural deadline.

The New Mexico Public Education Department acknowledged Tuesday that it missed a year-end deadline to launch a website to provide details about how much schools spend and on what.

The site went live following inquiries Monday from The Associated Press.

Lawmakers and transparency advocates decried the delay, which ran afoul of state statute.

The deadline was the first of an annual reporting schedule mandated by a transparency law passed by the state Legislature in 2020 and signed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The agency had promoted the website starting in August with a countdown clock set to hit zero on Dec. 31. On Monday and Tuesday, the countdown clock on the website read “0,” while a note below said the project is “on schedule and on budget.”

The state transparency website could make it easier to see details of how much schools spend on administrative costs, like central office workers, versus classroom costs, like teacher salaries and student supplies.

After questions from The Associated Press on Monday, the Public Education Department held a meeting with its software vendor, according to spokeswoman Judy Robinson.

The site went live before noon on Tuesday, with a note that it’s a work in progress and may contain errors.

“The portal was ready in mid-December and ‘soft-launched’ at that time,” Robinson said.

That beta testing came at the tail end of a planned six-month window for school district superintendents and financial officers to test-drive the software. Robinson said those users flagged concerns about the site’s functionality.

Data on the website could inform policymakers who sit down next week to forge the state’s education budget, likely to exceed $3 billion.

