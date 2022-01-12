New long-haul flights PCR testing procedures prove success for Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) medical response division deputy head Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝) reported on Wednesday that the latest PCR testing procedures for passengers from long-haul flights have successfully detected 58 confirmed infections before entering through customs.

The rapid PCR testing process was able to transport those who test positive for the virus to the nearest hospital without endangering others in the clear, reducing the possibility of further spread into the community.

On his Facebook page, Wang wrote that in the early morning of Jan. 12, the landing inspection was able to go through three long-haul flights and was able to complete their mission of detecting positive infections.

He pointed out that the PCR testing module was able to detect almost 60 cases and successfully reduced the impact and risks to airports, motorcades, hotels, and local communities.

In terms of the inspection quantity and energy, the number of inspection instruments has also increased from 20 on Tuesday to 101 today, Wang said, adding that and 20 bio-safety operation cabinets have been set up to ensure safe operation.

The inspection is also divided into two groups to cope with the situation that multiple flights arrive at the same time, he explained.

Wang concluded the post by thanking the major hospitals in Taoyuan, New Taipei City, Taipei City, and Hsinchu for “actively cooperating with the admission of a large number of confirmed patients in a short amount of time.”