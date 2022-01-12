‘Citizenship for migrant workers’ project is in evaluation: MOL Minister

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) hinted on Monday that the ministry will submit the evaluation report for offering citizenship to migrant workers (移工變移民) to the Executive Yuan at the end of March at the latest.

Speaking at a conference on Monday, Hsu acknowledged that the current policy doesn’t align with human rights standards, but emphasized that it is difficult to amend relevant laws, adding that sufficient time is needed.

At present, Hsu explained that the new policy will lean towards solving the problem through an “intermediate manpower skills plan” (中間人力技術計畫) so migrant workers can change their statuses and extend their stay in Taiwan when they reach permanent residence qualifications.

The assessment report will be submitted near the end of March at the latest, Hsu emphasized.

However, she also took the opportunity to remind employers that although the lack of manpower is partially due to the demographic transformation of an aging society, enterprises should also moderately raise their working conditions in order to retain talents in Taiwan.

Hsu explained that the policy will only act as a “supplement” or “bonus” to attract migrant workers into staying in Taiwan, but employers should still give priority to domestic workers.

The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) had previously intended to introduce the “citizenships for migrant workers” policy in early 2022, so that migrant workers who have worked in Taiwan for more than 6 years can apply for citizenship after meeting certain technical and salary-related thresholds.

Once they are deemed eligible for the program, they can apply to stay in Taiwan and will become classified as “intermediate technicians” (中階技術人力). In five more years’ time, they can apply for permanent residence in Taiwan.

At present, there are about 180,000 migrant workers who have worked in Taiwan for six years or more and are expected to benefit from this new policy as soon as it goes live.