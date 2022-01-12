Taiwan reports surge of 92 imported, 4 local COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 4 new local COVID-19 cases and 92 imported infections on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 17,559.

According to the CECC, the local cases include two men and two women, aged between 20 and 70.

Meanwhile, the surge of imported cases today consists of 25 men and 27 women, among which 41 are being investigated for their infection sources.

The U.S. accounts for 34 of the newly reported infections, while Vietnam, Australia and the Philippines account for 4 each.

Two of the imported cases are from the United Arab Emirates and Germany, France and England accounted for one infection each.

They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 28 and Jan. 11, 2022.

As of press time, 17,559 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,854 imported cases, 14,651 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 114 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.