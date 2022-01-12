Health Minister confirms Taipei City infections as ‘old case’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday that a recently confirmed infection reported in Taipei City is an “old case.”

Four local cases were reported today, with three being confirmed as contacts of long-term care service worker case 17472 who had contracted the virus when they went to a bank.

The other was confirmed to be a nurse in Beitou, Taipei City, who had previously taken care of a confirmed patient. As the Ct value was deemed quite high, the CECC determined that it was likely a previously dormant case.

The Beitou Mingde Post Office in Taipei City also closed down for the day as they reported the infected person had previously been to the post office. Business is set to resume on Jan. 13, the official statement read.