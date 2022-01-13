Taiwan police unveils scam designed by man claiming to be Malaysian doctor

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With the Lunar New Year fast approaching, scam artists may try to cheat more money from unsuspecting victims as they see many prepare to gift red envelopes to the young.

The Taixi Precinct of the Yunlin County Police Bureau (雲林縣台西警分局) received a report from the Mailiao Post Office on Jan. 6 which stated that a woman was intending to send money to a man who claimed to be a doctor.

Describing the exchange as quite suspicious, officials at the post office worried that the woman was being scammed and decided to ask the police for assistance.

After receiving the report, the police rushed to the scene to find the woman about to transfer NT$300,000 to a man who claimed to be a doctor in Malaysia who is hoping to establish a clinic at home.

Police officers quickly uncovered the scam and explained the situation to the woman, preventing her from wiring the large sum abroad.

According to the police, the victim is a 64-year-old woman surnamed Hsu who had come into contact with a man claiming to be a Malaysian doctor on the Internet.

She explained to the police that she had wanted to hire him to work in her own clinic back home as they were in need of a physician. Hsu further stated that as it was quite difficult to hire a doctor in Taiwan, she found it even more fitting that the man had been willing to work at her clinic back home.

She was intending to sign a contract with the man, but the other party first provided an account, indicating that it was necessary for her to remit a sum of US$17,700 (around NT$300,000) to him before he signed on.

After explaining the situation to the woman, the police were able to prevent her from wiring the money and reminded her not to blindly trust any information exchanged on the Internet or give in to the remittance requirements of strangers.

The police added that to those who aren’t sure, they could always head to the police station to verify the legibility of the case to protect themselves.

If you should encounter possible scammers, you can call the “Anti-fraud hotline 165” or “110” to seek help.