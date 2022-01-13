Taiwanese school tricks international students into working as slave laborers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — It was recently discovered that Chung Chou University of Science and Technology (CCUT, 中州科技大學) had previously admitted international students from Uganda into their programs only to order them to pay off their school debts by working as slave laborers, which elicited condemnation from many Taiwanese legislators and officials.

To this, the Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) immediately addressed the serious violations and issued a prohibition on Chung Chou University from recruiting overseas students.

Legislators including Chiang Yung-chang (江永昌) also came forward to address the case, pointing out that the violations bordered on human trafficking and called on prosecutors to start an investigation into the case immediately so that Taiwan’s reputation won’t be tarnished any further.

He remarked that no students, international or domestic, should be treated in this manner, and pointed out that the students came to Taiwan to study, not to become slave laborers.

According to local Chinese-language media reports, CCUT had enrolled Ugandan students, promising to provide all-English classes and provide scholarships as well as internships.

However, it was later revealed that the classes were in fact taught in Chinese, while scholarships were not given out as promised. Furthermore, the so-called internships were actually to send the students to work for low wages or no pay at all and had nothing to do with their studies.

It was reported that from time to time, the school would summon notify students to remind them that they had debts to pay and that if they couldn’t provide the amount needed when collection time came, they may be driven out of their dormitories or expelled from the school.

In this way, the school exploited the students into working overtime to repay their tuition fees and endure unreasonable treatment.

In fact, CCTU is merely the latest school to be discovered in handling these unscrupulous practices, as other schools had been previously reported to be doing the same thing.

This not only showed that the MOE and the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) had not fully exterminated the issue but also highlighted that administrative penalties alone are not enough to curb the recurrence of such violations.

Legislator Chiang also pointed out that labor broker agencies also tricked international students into working under obviously illegal working conditions to pay off their “debts.”

He remarked that this may constitute a crime under article 32 of the Human Trafficking Prevention Act (人口販運防治法) and is also in violation of Article 296 of the criminal law.

Chiang called on the government to probe into the situation more carefully and added that prosecution of affiliated parties to be swift and adequate so that Taiwan won’t be “regarded as a joke” on the international stage.