TCU overtakes Kansas St. in final 71 seconds to steal win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Damion Baugh scored 12 points and his 3-pointer with 13 seconds left was part of an 8-0 run that TCU staged in the final 1:11 to beat Kansas State 60-57 on Wednesday night.

Markquis Nowell’s layup with 1:50 left gave the Wildcats a 57-52 lead, but they’d never score again. Kansas State missed its last two shots, the front end of a 1-and-1 twice and turned it over once.

Mike Miles made two foul shots for TCU (11-2, 1-1 Big 12 Conference) with 1.4 seconds left. Nowell’s little more than half-court heave bounced off the back rim to end it.

Miles scored 19 points and Emanuel Miller grabbed 10 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Nowell scored 18 points and was a pest on defense with seven steals. His seven strips tied for the most in a conference game in Kansas State (9-6, 1-3) history. LaKeith Humphrey snatched seven in a game in the former Big 8 Conference in the 1988-89 season. Nijel Pack and Mark Smith each scored 10.

The Wildcats now have a 12-game losing streak in the month of January with the last victory coming against Oklahoma on January 29, 2020.

K-State entered having won three of the last four against TCU, however, the Horned Frogs now won the last three meetings (2020 – 2022) in Manhattan.

TCU hosts Oklahoma on Saturday and Kansas State hosts 19th-ranked Texas Tech on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_