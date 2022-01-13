E. Sun Financial Holding goes green with PCAF partnership

TAIPEI (The China Post) — E.SUN Financial Holding Company (E.SUN FHC, 玉山金控), the first signatory of “Business Ambition for 1.5°C” among banks in Asia, has advanced to joining the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF, 碳會計金融合作夥伴關係) on Dec. 28, 2021.

By signing on to PCAF, E.SUN FHC has committed to measuring and disclosing its financed greenhouse gas emissions by following The Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry, which is another step forward for E.SUN FHC.

Last year, E.SUN FHC set mid-term and long-term climate-related goals, including the aim of converting all its proprietary domestic buildings into green buildings by 2027.

Furthermore, 100% renewable energy will be used at domestic business locations by 2030, officials at E.SUN FHC said, while also voicing their aims to achieve net-zero carbon by 2050.

Through planned, systematic, and disciplined actions, E. Sun FHC vowed to implement concrete measures and put in its greatest efforts to reduce its contribution to global warming carbon emissions.

“The financial sector has the capability to engage with individuals and corporates on ESG,” E.SUN Bank Chairman, Joseph N.C. Huang (黃男州) said.

Huang, who leads the company’s environmental, social, and governance policy, added, “This is also the main reason why the financial sector has been expected to play a key role in the trends of ESG development and be given heavy responsibilities.”

Over the years, E.SUN FHC has played a leading and active role in climate change and environmental issues.

The company is one of the first domestic financial institutions to be a signatory to the Equator Principles. In 2017, E.SUN FHC also became the first Taiwanese signatory company of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Last year, E.SUN FHC published Taiwan’s first Sustainability Report that adopted the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ( SASB) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.

E.SUN FHC pledged to reach intermediate targets approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and joined PCAF, a collaboration of financial institutions worldwide aiming to enable harmonized assessments and disclosures of GHG emissions financed by loans and investments. As of today, more than 190 banks and investors from six continents have committed to PCAF.

Climate change is one of the most crucial issues in the world, and E.SUN FHC has vowed to uphold its responsibility as a global corporate citizen by continuing to work actively and cooperating with more like-minded partners in taking concrete actions to mitigate climate change and ensure environmental sustainability as it seeks to build a safe and beautiful home for mankind with net-zero carbon emissions.