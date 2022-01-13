Fourteen local cases, one COVID-19 death confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 14 new local COVID-19 cases, 51 imported infections, and one virus-related death on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 17,624.

According to the CECC, the local cases reported today include three men and 11 women, with the youngest not yet 10, and the oldest over 60.

The CECC also announced that a virus-related death has been confirmed. Case 16906 was a Taiwanese national in his fifties who had chronic illnesses. He had contracted the virus while in Vietnam in December 2021 and had returned on Dec. 17 by boarding a medical charter flight back to Taiwan. He died on Jan. 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, 51 imported COVID-19 cases were also confirmed today which consisted of 17 men and 28 women, among which 6 cases are currently being investigated regarding their infection sources.

The imported cases saw 28 from the U.S., three from Vietnam, two each from France, Australia, the Philippines, and England, and the rest are from the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Indonesia, Germany, Bangladesh, Denmark, India, and Italy.

They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 29 and Jan. 12.

As of press time, 17,624 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,905 imported cases, 14,665 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 114 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 851 people have died.