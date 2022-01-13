Taiwanese working in Vietnam succumbs to COVID-19

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported on Thursday that a Taiwanese businessman who had been working in Vietnam for some time had died after contracting COVID-19.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the Taiwanese national (case 16906) was in his fifties and had been handling business in Vietnam for some time before contracting the virus.

As his condition was quite dire, he was transported via a medical charter flight, Chen said, adding that he had already been intubated at the time.

After many days of treatment, doctors weren’t able to revive him and he passed away on Jan. 9, Chen said.

Case 16906 marks the 851st virus-related deaths recorded in Taiwan so far.