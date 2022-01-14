Vietnamese migrant worker narrowly avoids being scammed by ‘fellow migrant’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A Vietnamese migrant worker recently narrowly avoided being scammed by another person claiming to be a fellow migrant worker in Taiwan, who falsely promised to help her wire money back home to her family.

According to local Chinese-language media, the woman surnamed Nguyen was working as a domestic worker in Taiwan and was intending to wire some money home so her family could celebrate a great Lunar New Year.

The woman, who is in her forties, had only been in Taiwan for 6 months, and could not speak a word of Chinese.

She carried a hefty economic burden back home and saved NT$90,000 during her work in Taiwan hoping to wire the money back so that her parents could know that she was doing alright here, as she couldn’t return home for the Lunar New Year holiday due to the pandemic.

However, as she wished to avoid having to pay large handling fees, she asked online for others like her who have the channels to help her send money back home without an additional fee.

In what she thought was good news, a social media user immediately responded to her request, claiming that like her, they were also from Vietnam and would be willing to help her as long as she wires the money to their account first.

Nguyen then went to a nearby convenience store to do just that but was luckily discovered by a store clerk who found the situation suspicious and called on the police for assistance.

Due to the language barrier, the police communicated with Nguyen through Google translate, explaining to her that she is most likely a victim of a scam. They added that the situation would most likely end with her being cheated of her hard-earned money, and is suspected by the police as being an accomplice of the scammers if they were reported.

After learning that police were involved, the scammers immediately blocked Nguyen online, thoroughly convincing Nguyen that they were not legit.

The police also reminded her not to blindly trust any information exchanged on the Internet or give in to the remittance requirements of strangers.

They added that to those who aren’t sure, they could always head to the police station to verify the legibility of the case to protect themselves.

If you should encounter possible scammers, you can call the “Anti-fraud hotline 165” or “110” to seek help.