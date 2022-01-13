Bol fails physical, trade between Pistons and Nuggets halted

DENVER (AP) — A trade between Detroit and the Denver Nuggets was rescinded Thursday after big man Bol Bol didn’t receive medical clearance with the Pistons.

The Nuggets finalized a deal Monday to send Bol to Detroit in exchange for guard Rodney McGruder along with a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn.

The 7-foot-2 Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, who played 10 years in the NBA. Bol Bol saw action in 53 games over three seasons with the Nuggets and averaged 2.7 points.

McGruder played in 17 games for the Pistons this season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Over his career, the 30-year-old McGruder has played in 251 games with the Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and the Pistons.

