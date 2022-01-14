Taiwan reports 11 local, 57 imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 11 new local COVID-19 cases and 57 imported infections on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 17,692.

According to the CECC, the local cases include 8 men and 3 women, with the youngest not yet five and the oldest over 50 years of age. Among them, three had not received any vaccine shots, though two are children under the age of five.

Relevant contacts are still being investigated by health authorities, the CECC added.

Meanwhile, 57 imported infections were confirmed today, consisting of 25 men and 24 women, while 8 others are under investigation as to their infection sources.

They had traveled from the U.S. (17 cases), Canada (5 cases), the Philippines (4 cases), Australia (3 cases), Poland (3 cases), Vietnam (3 cases), Indonesia, Denmark, France, Portugal, Brazil, Turkey, and Sweden.

They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 31 and Jan. 13, 2022.

As of press time, 17,692 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,962 imported cases, 14,676 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 114 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 851 people have died.