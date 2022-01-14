Imported COVID-19 cases with mild symptoms to quarantine in Taipei: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央留行疫情指揮中心) said on Friday that to reduce overcrowding, imported COVID-19 cases who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms will be transferred to quarantine centers in Taipei.

The CECC explained that quarantine hotels in Taipei have been fortified to ensure that cross-contamination won’t occur, and added that more epidemic-prevention facilities are being set up to help relieve the pressure on medical institutions.

CECC Emergency Response Group Deputy Division Director Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) explained that as most confirmed infections screened out on long-haul flights only have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic altogether, younger patients will thus be transported to quarantine hotels in Taipei.

He added that “mild symptoms” are not strictly defined, but explained that as young people who have no obvious symptoms, they will be classified as such and transferred to Taipei.