Here’s how to register for a booster shot on 1922 registration platform!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Friday that the 1922 COVID-19 vaccine registration platform will be restarted as local and imported infection cases go up in Taiwan.

Those who are 18 years or older and who had last received their second dose of vaccine 12 weeks or more prior can sign up on the platform to receive their booster shots, the CECC said.

This means that those born after 2004, and those who last received their vaccine shots before Oct. 31, 2021, will be eligible for the shots.

However, if you have already made appointments with designated medical institutions, clinics, or health centers, you need only head there to get vaccinated and will not need to repeat registering for an appointment.

The registration platform will allow those who have signed up to receive vaccines between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23.

To avoid system crashes, those 65 years or older can register between 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 and 12 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Meanwhile, those aged between 50 and 64 can register for the vaccine between 12 p.m. on Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. and 12 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Lastly, those aged between 18 and 49 can register between 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 12 p.m. on Jan. 16.

The CECC added that the public can check if their registration was successful by going online to see the status as reminder text messages will not be sent this time around.

The CECC also reminded those who have met the current qualifications but had failed to make an appointment for some reason to do so again when the platform opens next week.

You should also remember to bring your yellow vaccination record card and National Health Insurance (NHI) card to the designated medical institutions or vaccination stations to receive your third vaccine shot.

Meanwhile, those between 18 and 20 years of age will need a consent form signed by their parents before receiving their shots or they won’t be allowed to get booster shots at the station, the CECC added.