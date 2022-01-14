台灣新創推出疫情下首選買衣法！虛擬化身讓你線上試衣 | Taiwan startup’s 3D body scanner to help ecommerce giants save millions

實體通路的退貨率通常約小於10%，但是網購的退貨率平均卻可高達15%至30%。針對此問題，台灣一家公司發展出一套產品與服務，可為電商產業省下數億元的支出。

The average bricks-and-mortar store has a return rate in the single digits, but online, the average rate is somewhere between 15 and 30 percent. Amid soaring sales during the pandemic, this Taiwanese company has developed a set of products and services that could help improve this problem significantly, potentially saving billions of dollars for the e-commerce industry along the way.

TG3D Studio共同創辦人及首席產品長謝賀祥和 The China Post說道，「我覺得過去兩年的疫情對服飾業衝擊甚大。」

“I think in the past two years, the pandemic has had a huge impact on the apparel industry,” Jac Hsieh (謝賀祥), co-founder and chief product officer of TG3D Studio, told The China Post.

因為在疫情下網購產品的退貨率屢創新高，謝賀祥提及 H&M 2020 年於斯德哥爾摩推出一款「人體掃描儀」，可為消費者量身定做牛仔褲，更能減少對環境的破壞。

Amid recent reports that the return rate of products bought online during the pandemic has dramatically increased, Hsieh explained that H&M launched a “Body Scan Jeans” and product on-demand concept in Stockholm in 2020 that could also help the international brand lower the impact of its products on the environment.

而TG3D也發明一款獨特的人體掃描儀，謝賀祥表示，「消費者只需走進店裡，進行身體掃描量測後，便能客製化牛仔褲，可自行選擇縫線顏色或腰圍尺寸。」只需要 10 個工作日，客製化牛仔褲便能送達消費者家。

“Consumers can just walk in their store, scan their body and do the customized jeans by themselves, including changing the stitch colors or the waist fit,” he said about TG3D’s unique body scanner. Customers are able to get custom-made jeans at home after 10 days, he added.

謝賀祥說，「六年前，我認識了 TG3D 的其他共同創辦人，他們分別曾於美國服飾業及 3D 感測公司服務。我們討論了很多服飾業的問題，也很希望能利用現代科技改變零售購物的消費體驗。」

“Six years ago, I met with my co-founders who are from the apparel industry in the United States and from a 3D sensor company,” he explained. “We discussed a lot about pinpoints for the apparel industries, and also how we are passionate about how to change the retail shopping experience with more modern technologies.”

這就是 TG3D 如何發想出現在的這項產品。他強調，「這項產品專為零售購物設計，我們非常重視用戶隱私，因此我們遵守歐盟《一般資料保護規範》和中國的《網路安全等級保護2.0(MLPS)》。」

That’s how the company came up with the current products, he explained. “This product is for the retail industry, so we care about the user privacy, so we comply with the European GDPR regulations. And also we comply with the regulations for the MLPS (Multi-Level Protection Scheme) in China,” he stressed.

TG3D 鎖定 B2B 商業模式，目標客群為時裝、零售及紡織品牌。TG3D 販售公司研發儀器及服務，客戶能將實體及虛擬人體掃描儀安裝在零售店內或是網站上，為消費者提供客製化服務。

The company runs a B2B business model, targeting customers such as fashion brands, retailers, or some textile brands. TG3D sells its equipment and service to these companies which can install the body scanners in their own retail store or put the body scan services or 3D visualization services on their online stores, providing customers with more personalized services.

為什麼 TG3D 決定將在台灣創業呢？謝賀祥表示，「台灣軟硬體研發都非常強，台灣企業也和許多不同產業的國際大牌合作。」

Asked about the reason why the founders decided to start their business in Taiwan, he noted that Taiwan has maintained a great momentum in R&D, no matter in terms of hardware or software. “Taiwanese company also worked with many tier one global company, from different industries or in different countries,” he remarked.

謝賀祥更強調台灣人非常謙卑努力，一心一意精益求精。「我覺得這就是為什麼越來越多國際企業希望能在台灣設立辦公室，這也是我為什麼決定在台灣創業的原因。」

The entrepreneur stressed that Taiwanese are also very humble and hardworking, and strive to, to have better performance at work. “I think that’s the reason more and more global companies want to set up their office in Taiwan and also that’s the value I see and start the business from here,” he concluded.