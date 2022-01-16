Ten local, 41 imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 10 new local COVID-19 cases and 41 imported infections on Sunday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 17,820.

The local cases confirmed today include two men and six women, while the infection sources for two other cases are still being investigated.

Meanwhile, 41 imported cases were also reported today by the CECC, consisting of 25 men and 16 women. They had traveled from the U.S. (14 cases), Mexico(2 cases), India(2 cases), the Philippines (2 cases), Australia (2 cases), Vietnam (2 cases), Cambodia (2 cases), Denmark, France, Canada, Indonesia, and England, and arrived between Dec. 22 and Jan. 15, 2022.

As of press time, 17,820 cases have been confirmed so far, including 3,074 imported cases, 14,692 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 115 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 851 people have died.