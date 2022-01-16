Migrant workers share thoughts on ‘freedom to change employers’ appeal

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Migrant workers marched on the streets of Taipei City on Sunday calling for the Taiwanese government to give them the freedom to change employers.

During the march, a mini-play was performed to illustrate their request, and a huge “FREEDOM” banner was also displayed, which was assembled through printmaking works drawn by migrant workers in Taiwan.

At the event, migrant rights groups have also compiled and translated the situation and migrant workers’ wishes into different languages so that the public can better understand the difficulties they face.

According to article 53 paragraph 4 of the “Employment Service Act” (就業服務法), migrant workers who are employed in the jobs listed in article 46 including domestic caregivers, may not change their employers or jobs without the consent of the employers.

Generally speaking, migrant workers must meet certain conditions, such as suffering improper treatment by employers, harsh salary deductions, and more, before they can request to change employers or jobs according to law.

The spokesman of the Migrant Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT, 台灣移工聯盟) pointed out that the purpose of this migrant workers’ march is to abolish this provision and give migrant workers the freedom to choose jobs and change employers according to their own wishes and needs, just like white-collar foreign and domestic workers.

At the event, The China Post and 4-Way Voice interviewed Cindy (name changed for privacy reasons), a participant at the march who said she was from Central Java, Indonesia, and had been in Taiwan for six years.

She originally worked as a nurse in Hualien, and at that time, she had hoped to change jobs so that she could live in Taipei. However, due to the current restriction, she could not change her job freely, was later illegally taxed a fee of NT$14,000 to transfer to a new job by an unscrupulous labor broker agency.

Later, with the help of the migrant rights groups, she found another labor broker agency and managed to avoid further exploitation.

“I participate in this march in the hopes that the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) can pay attention to the rights and interests of us (migrant domestic workers),” Cindy said.

“I hope to have holidays, and also want to meet relatives and friends during my days off; I really hope that no one will be made a victim or cheated by unethical labor broker agencies again,” she added.

Cindy continued, adding that most importantly, she hoped that their salary can better reflect the hard work they put in during working hours, and allow them more days to catch their breath and rest.

The biennial march saw more than 400 migrant workers this year and the event, which began at 1 p.m., reached a successful ending in front of the MOL building at 4 p.m.