Migrant workers march for ‘freedom to change employers’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT, 台灣移工聯盟) hosted the biennial Migrant Workers’ March on Sunday, where more than 400 migrant workers gathered to call for the freedom to change employers in Taiwan.

The march which began at Taipei Main Station set off at 1 p.m. and marched toward the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP, 民進黨) headquarters, and ended at the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部).

A spokesperson for the MENT explained that for nearly 30 years, an unfair law has been in place prohibiting migrant workers from freely switching jobs. However, for a worker, the freedom to choose their job is undoubtedly a basic right as it is the key that differentiates a “worker” from a “slave,” and helps them avoid becoming “forced laborers.”

Despite this, migrant workers in Taiwan are still prohibited from freely changing employers in the first three years of their contract, which has led many to coin the term “contemporary slave workers” (當代奴工).

Employer rights’ group IAFED (台灣失能者家庭暨看護雇主國際協會) held a press conference prior to the march and voiced their thoughts on the situation from a different point of view, pointing out that those with a severe disability requires 24-hour care, but many migrant workers want to switch jobs after signing on as a domestic caregiver after working for a short period of time.

They remarked that the disabled also need care and respect for their human rights while voicing their support of prohibiting migrant workers from switching jobs.

To this, Taiwan International Workers’ Association (TIWA,台灣國際勞工協會) researcher Chen Hsiu-lien (陳秀蓮) responded that she believes migrant workers should be incorporated into the current long-term care system in Taiwan.

She acknowledged that many severely disabled people are left without anyone to take care of them, but said she believes the government should pool in more resources to resolve this issue and not expect one migrant domestic worker to handle everything by themselves.

During the march, The China Post and 4-Way Voice interviewed Atin, an Indonesian migrant worker. She explained that she came to the march in the hopes that the Taiwanese government can provide them with fair treatment and give them reasonable wages according to their working hours. In addition, she pointed out that many of her friends who are domestic workers don’t have enough time to rest, and are consumed by their workday in and day out.

“When we are taking care of the elderly, sometimes, we have to stay up all night; Others may also encounter employers who physically abuse us. Aside from the exploitation of our resting time, there is also immense mental pressure,” she said.

Atin questioned, “We care for our employers, but who will take care of us?”

Migrant rights groups emphasized that the rights and interests of migrant workers are closely linked to their employers. If the situation doesn’t get better, the overall working environment in Taiwan will not improve, and both domestic and foreign workers will be victims of such issues.