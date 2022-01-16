Burrell, Green lead No. 5 Lady Vols over No. 19 Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rae Burrell and Keyen Green came off the bench and scored 14 points apiece as No. 5 Tennessee beat No. 19 Kentucky 84-58 Sunday to remain the only unbeaten team in Southeastern Conference play.

The Lady Volunteers (17-1, 6-0) won despite losing 6-foot-6 junior Tamari Key in the second quarter with an injury to her right ankle. The extent of the injury was not immediately announced.

Jordan Horston scored 11 points to help make up for Key’s absence. Jordan Walker contributed 10 points.

Alexus Dye, Green and Horston each had seven rebounds. Even without Key, Tennessee dominated the boards, 50-29.

Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats (8-5, 1-2) with 24 points and Jazmine Massengill added 13 points.

Tennessee shot just 24% in the first quarter and trailed by six, but Burrell made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the second quarter that iced the outcome. The Lady Vols led 38-27 at the half.

WE BACK PAT

All 14 Southeastern Conference schools will play home games this week supporting the “We Back Pat” initiative. The special festivities are in conjunction with The Pat Summitt Foundation Fund’s mission to combat early-onset dementia, the disease that claimed the famed Tennessee women’s basketball coach.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats’ Jan. 6 win over No. 15 Georgia was the first time they had the entire squad healthy and available to play since mid-December. … Former Tennessee player Kyra Elzy (1999-2001) is in her second year as Kentucky’s head coach.

Tennessee: Little by little, Burrell is increasing her role since missing most of the first half of the season after a knee injury in the opener. … The Lady Vols came into the game giving up the fewest points per game (52.5) of any team in the league.

NEXT UP

Kentucky: Thursday’s home game with Florida will be a welcome relief for the Wildcats. Because its game with Mississippi State last Thursday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues, Kentucky ended up playing back-to-back Top 5 opponents — No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Tennessee.

Tennessee: The Lady Vols have a week off before returning to action at No. 15 Georgia next Sunday.

