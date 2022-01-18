MOE official warns danger of over-generalizing university international programs after scandal

TAIPEI (The China Post) — An official from the Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) recently spoke out about the scandal of a Taiwanese university hosting industry-academia collaboration international programs to lure foreign students into doing cheap labor work, saying that it’s important to not over-generalize and think all universities are like that.

Reports had previously revealed that the Chung Chou University of Science and Technology (CCUT, 中州科技大學) had admitted international students from Uganda on false pretenses, going back on their promise to provide all-English courses, scholarships, and even assigning the students to work jobs which have no relation to their studies.

To this, the official, who has spent the majority of his career immersed in the study of Southeast Asian topics, spoke in depth about his views toward the university programs aimed to attract more students from Southeast Asian countries to study in Taiwan in accordance with the New Southbound Policy (新南向政策).

He believes that the international programs have good intentions, with the purpose being to train young students from Southeast Asian countries and build high-quality transnational manpower.

Since its implementation, not all foreign students who had been admitted into such courses have become cheap laborers, the official said, adding that he hoped that everyone would take the time to understand the whole picture.

“Although the original intention of the international programs is good, it is inevitable that there will be issues with implementation, such as disputes like that of Ugandan students from CCTU or the Sri Lankan students from University of Kang Ning (UKN, 康寧大學) in 2017,” the official said.

However, he continued, pointing out that since 2017 when the international programs first came to be, the MOE had regularly visited the cooperating enterprises to conduct comprehensive censuses.

During their visits, 80% to 90% of the students reported being extremely satisfied with their courses, while a small number would question the necessity of paying full tuition when they rarely take courses on campus.

The MOE official pointed out that although students only go to school for one to two days a week, the courses can provide students with the opportunity to practice and work with international enterprises or listed companies that are in cooperation with the schools.

“Most of the schools have cooperated with enterprises and factories for more than 10 years, but the original implementation target was Taiwanese students from vocational high schools,” the official said, explaining that there had never been any problems before.

In recent years, because of the declining birthrate, even if the wages have improved, students from local vocational high schools are unwilling to work in factories; therefore, the programs came to be aimed at foreign students who come to Taiwan to study and save money at the same time.

The industry-academia collaboration international programs can supplement the manpower needed by manufacturers through internships, and the benefits and treatments provided are the same as that given to local students in the past, the official said.

“After international students come to Taiwan, they mainly attend classes in schools in the first year, and only go to enterprises for internships in grades two to four. During the internship stage, they only go to schools for classes one to two days a week, and other times they go to enterprises for internships and work.”

He continued explaining that their salary is about NT$20,000 per month, though, for those willing to work overtime, adequate bonuses will be given. After deducting the tuition and daily expenses, they can still save some money, the official declared.

He revealed that these programs are well-received in Southeast Asian countries as it provides students with time to learn and work.

According to MOE statistics, there have 297 classes of such programs between 2017 and 2020, and the number of students registered fell at around 11,230.

It is estimated that 83 classes will be opened in the school year of 2021, enrolling 3,300 people. Schools that pass the examination of the MOE can receive around NT$1 million to NT$4 million subsidized by the MOE.

Under this plan, the MOE official said they hoped that enterprises can have the manpower, schools will have enough students, and international students can learn, work and make money at the same time, creating a win-win situation for everyone.

He added the MOE’s hopes that after graduation, the students will be offered opportunities to work in companies in Taiwan or in international corporations from their home countries.

The MOE official pointed out that this was what the program had been striving for all along, and expressed his wishes that future programs can be mindful of this and prevent fraudulent acts from arising.