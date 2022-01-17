North Vegas police chief who broke gender barrier retires

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Pamela Ojeda spent her final day as chief of the North Las Vegas Police Department at a graduation ceremony pinning badges on the department’s fresh recruits.

It wasn’t how she planned to finish her tenure, but it was a pleasant surprise. After 26 years, it was time for the career cop who broke barriers to retire and relax.

Ojeda, 53, joined the department in 1995 as a dispatcher. After a year and a half, she went to the police academy and climbed from patrol officer to crime scene investigator and eventually detective sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and — in 2018 — chief.

“I could count on two hands how many women we had” when she became an officer, she told the Las Vegas Sun. “Maybe eight. None were in supervision roles. They were just in patrol.”

After 18 male chiefs since the city incorporated in 1946, Ojeda became the first woman chief — but not the last. Her second-in-command, Assistant Chief Jackie Gravatt, is now acting chief. Gravatt has more than 20 years at the department.

In the late 1990s, North Las Vegas had much smaller city boundaries, Ojeda said.

Crime was more intense then, and the department had about 100 sworn personnel, from patrol officer to chief. Beat areas and radio call signs weren’t very important, as staffing was so lean that dispatch mostly called out for any available cars.

Ojeda, a nearly lifelong Las Vegas-area resident who graduated from Clark High School, said that while women were uncommon in her rookie days, by the early 2000s, more had filtered into administration. Soon, more were on patrol.

She said the sexism she faced was more likely from people on the streets, who dismissively called her “baby girl.” She was young, about 29, when she started, and even in her boots isn’t much more than 5 feet tall.

Ojeda was a tomboy who watched TV shows like “Police Woman” with Angie Dickinson for inspiration. When she joined the department as a civilian dispatcher, it was because her then-husband didn’t want her to be an officer. She said she knew what to expect in a predominantly male field and chose to move past it.

She married into a family that understood police work. Her husband was a Las Vegas police officer, now also retired. Her 6-year-old granddaughter sees “Nana” on the news or pictured on the side of the department’s recruiting van and declares her famous. She tells her friends that Nana has a badge.

The department now has more than 300 officers and about 100 civilian employees in multiple stations. The department is about 12% female, an improvement that Ojeda expects to grow.

“You need (representation) in the field so the community sees it and so potential candidates who want to apply can see that women are out here runnin’ and gunnin’, I call it, with the men. But you also need it in leadership so they know they have a chance and an opportunity to advance.”

She said she leaves her department in good hands, and while she will give the advice and insight that old-timers have earned, she said the department won’t know she’s gone.

At a retirement ceremony at City Hall, Nevada High Intensity Drug Trafficking Program Director Keith Carter said the interagency program has benefited from North Las Vegas police contributions.

“As chief, Pam has been very supportive, a leader in the program. She’s been a mentor,” Carter said. “She’s provided (program manager) Connie (Patterson) and I counsel on a number of items, which is what we need from our chiefs and our leadership.”

“And I can also say that she’s been a friend,” he said.