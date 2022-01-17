3 California teenagers killed in car crash near Los Angeles

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Three teenage boys were killed in Southern California when the car they were in struck a curb, collided with a fence and rolled over on an embankment, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near an intersection in Pasadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Preliminary reports that the 2005 Honda plunged off an elevated section of nearby Interstate 210 were inaccurate, the highway patrol said.

The sedan came to rest upside-down on a sidewalk underneath the highway overpass.

The 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger died at the scene and another 17-year-old passenger died at a hospital, officials said.

The cause is under investigation.

___

This version corrects that the accident happened near a city intersection and that the car did not plunge off a highway.