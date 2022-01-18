Vietnamese food vendor scammed by counterfeit banknotes spark fury

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A store in Tainan owned by a Vietnamese new immigrant was recently the victim of scammers who produced large counterfeit banknotes to exchange for smaller banknotes, sparking fury among Taiwanese internet users.

The incident was shared on Facebook, where a social media user explained that they had been buying dinner from a Vietnamese vendor when the owner suddenly asked them to help verify the legitimacy of a thousand-dollar banknote.

The social media user explained that the counterfeit banknote was so poorly made that any native Taiwanese would be able to spot the difference in an instant. They pointed out that the paper’s touch was like printing paper and there were even Chinese characters that said “Magic Bank” on top.

It could be inferred that the perpetrators specifically targeted unsuspecting new immigrants who would be less sensitive to the Chinese characters and the feel of Taiwanese banknotes.

The owner of the store then explained to the social media user that a man with a weird expression on his face came by with the bill to buy a NT$20 drink. As the owners were busy, they didn’t have much time to verify the banknote and quickly gave the man the adequate change of NT$980.

It was not until the next morning when she got up to buy ingredients and take care of her children that she discovered it was counterfeit money. Almost all the money she earned yesterday was gone, she said, adding sadly: “I thought Taiwanese would not be like this.”

The same situation had happened more than once, she continued, saying that the owner of another newly-opened Vietnamese food vendor was also scammed, but the store was equipped with a monitor and photographed the appearance of the suspect.

At present, the police at Rende Police Station have also received the report and will look into the case.

The incident was met with outrage online with many condemning the scammer for targeting foreigners in Taiwan, claiming they should be ashamed to call themselves Taiwanese.

Others also urged the Vietnamese vendor to make the security footage public so that more people can search for the perpetrator and bring them to justice.