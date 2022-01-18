Wage increase observed among industrial, domestic-care migrant workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) revealed on Monday that the wages of migrant workers in industrial and domestic-caregiving sectors have all seen a rise in 2021.

The survey conducted and reported by the MOL showed that for workers in manufacturing, construction, or engineering, the total salary in June 2021 averaged around NT$30,541, which increased by NT$1,958 from the previous year.

Meanwhile, migrants working as domestic caregivers received an average salary of NT$20,209 in June 2021, which saw an increase of NT$291 over the same period in the previous year.

The average salaries of the workers were recorded as NT$17,563 which was NT$127 more from 2020, while overtime pay increased NT$107 to NT$2,182 in 2021.

However, further investigation saw that the overall increase in wages is mainly due to the increase of pay for overtime work at NT$1,429.

In addition, in looking into the working conditions of domestic caregivers, most employers have no rigid regulations on the daily working hours of migrant workers, and the proportion of those without such regulations accounted for 82.4%.

Nonetheless, regardless of whether or not there were strict rules on working hours, the actual daily working hours of migrant domestic workers still average at about 10 hours.

Under the epidemic situation, migrant workers with holidays or partial holidays accounted for 25.7%, a decrease of 31.6% compared with the same period in 2020.

If the migrant workers don’t get days off, the proportion of overtime pay given by employers will reach 98%.

It is also worth noting that many employers also reported the management troubles they encountered, with around 30% from both industrial and domestic sectors reporting that the language barrier was a huge problem for communication.

The survey was conducted by the MOL from July to August in 2021, and the main personnel surveyed included 4,643 employers from the manufacturing and construction industries and 4,027 employers of domestic caregivers; around 8,670 valid responses were recorded.