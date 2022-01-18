Indonesian movie ‘Photocopier’ receives rave reviews on Netflix

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Indonesian teen film “Photocopier” recently became a hit on Netflix after its release due to its exploration of the public’s attitudes toward sexual harassment and its victims.

The story centered around Suryani, a quiet young woman whose parents run a small grocery store, and she is depicted to be from middle to lower-class family.

Suryani’s father is very conservative and disapproves of her studying, while also voicing his desire for her to help carry on the small family business.

One day, she was invited to a party and was photographed in a compromising position after blacking out, which led to her losing her scholarship. However, she had no recollection of the night before and slowly tried to piece together what exactly happened that night.

The film which delves into the deeper aspects of sexual harassment and the unfair treatment the harrassed faces was met with critical acclaim from viewers worldwide.

The Indonesian film had its world premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival in October 2021 and won 12 Citra Awards from its 17 nominations, including best picture and best director.

The film not only brings back memories of many’s teenage years, but it also hired relatively young actors, with the oldest at 27 so that the storyline would not be affected by characters that seem to mature for their age.