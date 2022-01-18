Taiwanese popstar chats with Thai singer on YouTube channel

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese actor and singer Aaron Yan (炎亞綸) recently invited Thai singer Kongthap Peak on to his YouTube channel to chat about their respective experiences in the entertainment industry.

Known as “Thai Justin Bieber”, Kongthap Peak’s fame skyrocketed when he participated in a Korean show “Produce X 101.”

Kongthap Peak, who is only 21 years old, is quite well-known in Thailand, although had only recently entered the entertainment business because his father is a well-known actor in Thailand.

In 2019, when he participated in the Korean talent show, his father even traveled abroad to where he was filming to support him. Carrying his son’s canvassing billboard in Myeongdong for a 4-hour long walk, the deep love between father and son was quite moving for fans of Kongthap Peak.

In the video with Yan, the two chatted about a wide range of topics including their accents, boba milk tea, and their songs.

Yan pointed out that Kongthap Peak had an English accent, and Kongthap Peak in turn showcased his multilingual talent by switching from Thai to English to Korean while singing a snippet of a song.

In addition, Kongthap Peak also shared with the audience his recent endeavors in learning Chinese.

Later in the video, Yan even taught Peak a Taiwanese phrase in a bid to encourage him to visit Taiwan someday, adding one more language to his already impressive resume.炎亞綸