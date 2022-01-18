Taiwan reports 17 local, 48 imported COVID-19 infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 17 new local COVID-19 cases and 48 imported infections on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 17,885.

The local infections include 8 men and 9 women, aged between under 5 years of age to over 60.

Meanwhile, 28 men and 20 women were confirmed to have contracted the virus while abroad, and the CECC reported that their ages ranged between younger than 10 and older than 50.

They traveled from the U.S. (28 cases), the Philippines (2 cases), France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, Canada, Denmark, and Germany. Eleven of the imported infections are still being investigated as to their infection source.

They arrived in Taiwan between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16.

As of press time, 17,885 cases have been confirmed so far, including 3,122 imported cases, 14,709 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 115 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 851 people have died.