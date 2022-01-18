Indiana vaccine exemption bill advances, faces GOP hurdles

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana House Republicans pushed through a proposal Tuesday that would severely limit workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements even as the move faces resistance from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP state Senate leaders.

The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted 57-35 largely along party lines in favor of the bill, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

Supporters maintain the bill would protect individual rights by forcing employers to grant exemptions to workers who claim medical or religious objections and limit them to requiring COVID-19 tests no more than once a week. Major business organizations argued against the proposed vaccination exemptions, which employers would have to accept from workers “without further inquiry.”

Republican House Majority Leader Matt Lehman of Berne said he encouraged people to get the vaccine shots, but workers shouldn’t lose their jobs over not being willing to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The vote comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week to block the Biden administration’s attempt to require COVID-19 vaccinations or testing for workers at big companies. The court, however, let stand a federal vaccination requirement for most health-care workers.

Holcomb and top Senate leaders have opposed the bill as wrongly interfering in the decisions of private businesses.