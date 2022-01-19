Irish police arrest 2nd man in teacher's murder probe

LONDON (AP) — Police in Ireland said Wednesday they have arrested a second man as part of the investigation into the killing of a 23-year-old schoolteacher.

Police said the suspect, who is in his 30s, was being questioned at a police station in relation to the potential withholding of information.

Another suspect was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

The body of Ashling Murphy, a teacher and musician, was found on the banks of a canal near the small town of Tullamore in central Ireland on Jan. 12. Police said she was attacked on the canal path in the afternoon.

The slaying has provoked anger and grief, and touched a nerve with many women in Ireland and beyond because media reports suggested she was attacked while out jogging.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and Micheal Martin, Ireland’s prime minister, were among hundreds who gathered in the village of Mountbolus Tuesday for Murphy’s funeral Mass.