Changhua request labor broker agencies provide migrant workers’ credentials

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Changhua County announced on Jan. 18 that labor broker agencies will be asked to submit documents of migrant domestic workers on their expertise and credentials. The new policy was implemented in the hopes of improving relations between employers and migrant workers; thus, preventing further disputes in the future.

The employer must submit all relevant documents regarding the migrant workers they hired to the county government and they also need to include migrant workers’ qualification certificates and a character reference so that those who are being taken care of will be protected as well.

Chunghua Department of Labor Affairs (縣府勞工處) director Ke Cheng-fang (柯呈枋) remarked that in order to understand the employment situation, the department will first conduct telephone calls to employers within two weeks after the migrant workers they hired have been granted entry into Taiwan.

Then, they would make an in-person visit to the working site and living quarters of the migrant workers to ensure that they are being cared for and are not being exposed to dangerous working conditions.

When visiting the homes, the department will observe the interactions between employers and caregivers. If they see any indication that the caregiver may have been abused, they will carry out an investigation immediately.

In addition, if a migrant worker employed by an employer is unable to maintain his employment relationship due to a labor dispute, but the person still needs care, the department will immediately assist in referring them to the Health Bureau or the Social Affairs Department, so that follow-up care resources can intervene immediately to meet the care needs of the employer.

Ke added that they have already looked into 300 cases recently, and have successfully assisted employers and migrant workers in communication and reducing disputes.

In order to reassure employers, the county government has also set up a service line 04-7297228 to provide public consultation on all things related to hiring migrant workers. The “1955” 24-hour line is also available for solving the problem of migrant workers’ employment.