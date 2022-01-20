Malaysian singer brings local delicacies to Hsinchu

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Malaysian singer Eison Cai (蔡艾成), who had been building a singing career in Taiwan recently opened a new restaurant in Zhudong, Hsinchu named “Ai Chi Hainanese Chicken Rice” (艾記海南雞飯) in November 2021.

The singer, known professionally as Eison (艾成) thanked locals on the day of the opening for lining up and buying the Hainanese chicken rice with new Taiwan dollars, representing the merger of the two nations.

At present, the restaurant also sells local souvenirs from Zhudong, and diners can also take a stroll in the “Wah! Mcisal” (Wah! 幾散竹東) near it after their meal where shows and little stalls are set up for tourists to enjoy and shop.

In fact, in addition to Hainanese chicken rice, Eison had previously invested in other Malaysian restaurants established in Taiwan; however, due to the pandemic, a few were shut down including one in Ximending (西門町).

Even so, Taiwanese can now enjoy tasty Malaysian-esque dishes at Zhudong, which will definitely be a delight for local foodies!