Virginia continues to own Pitt downing Panthers 66-61

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Reece Beekman had 19 points, Jayden Gardner scored 14 and Virginia continued its bedevilment of Pitt beating the Panthers 66-61 on Wednesday night.

In securing its eighth straight win over the Panthers, Virginia (11-7, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved its all-time record against Pitt to 19-4 in a series that started in the 1957-58 season.

In the typical methodical style of play exhibited by the two teams, it took 29 minutes for either squad to record a fast-break basket. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers shot 4 for 17 from 3-point range, while Pitt was 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. Pitt shot 50% overall but only had 42 shot attempts.

The Cavaliers led 29-25 at halftime, and Kihei Clark’s 3-pointer with 7:29 left gave Virginia a 54-44 lead. Pitt outscored the Cavs 15-7 over the next six minutes and drew within 62-59 on a pair of Femi Odukale foul shots.

But Armaan Franklin made a layup with 26 seconds to go and Clark buried two foul shots with nine seconds left and Virginia held on.

Kadin Shedrick made all six of his shot attempts and scored 12 points for Virginia. Beekman distributed eight of Virginia’s 19 assists on its 27-for-54 shooting.

John Hugley scored 23 points, Jamarius Burton 12 and Odukale 10 for the Panthers (7-11, 2-5).

Virginia, winners of four of its last six, heads to North Carolina State on Saturday. Pitt travels to Clemson on Saturday.

___

