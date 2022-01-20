Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 13 new local COVID-19 cases and 24 imported infections on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 18,041.

The local infections include 5 men and 8 women, aged from under 5 years of age to over 80.

Meanwhile, 13 men and 11 women were confirmed to have contracted the virus while abroad, and the CECC reported that the youngest is not yet 10 and the oldest confirmed patient is over 50 years of age.

They traveled from the U.S. (10 cases), Vietnam (3 cases), France (2 cases), Australia (2 cases), Paraguay, and Saudi Arabia. The source infections for five of the imported cases are still being investigated, the CECC added.

The latest confirmed imported cases arrived in Taiwan between Jan. 5 and Jan. 19.

As of press time, 18,041 cases have been confirmed so far, including 3,238 imported cases, 14,749 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 116 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 851 people have died.