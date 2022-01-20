Indonesian student becomes millionaire overnight selling a thousand NFT selfies

TAIPEI (The China Post) — An Indonesian student recently made headlines after taking a selfie a day for nearly five years and selling them as NFTs (Non-Fungible Token) on OpenSea, raking in around US$1 million (NT$30 million).

Ghozali Ghozalo explained in his OpenSea profile that there are 933 photos in total, which document him from 18 to 22 years old. Every photo is a selfie-and they are all taken at his desk.

To everyone’s surprise including Ghozalo himself, the “Ghozali Everyday” selfie series was sold for around US$1 million in just two days’ time with each selfie priced at around US$3.

He later took to Twitter to express his gratitude, claiming that he didn’t know why anyone would want to buy his photos but is very happy all the same. He also thanked the buyers for helping him see five years of hard work pay off.

The post was very well received by social media users with some being amused by his story while others applauded his dedication over the past five years, dutifully taking picture after picture every day without any guarantee that his efforts would pay off.