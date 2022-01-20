Vaccination records needed to enter these 12 places in Taiwan!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday that from Jan. 21, those heading the eight major industries (八大行業) such as karaoke bars, dance halls, and night clubs will need to show their COVID-19 vaccination records, complete with two doses of vaccines.

In addition to showing your physical vaccination record card, you can also show that you have already received two shots of vaccines through the “NHI APP” or show your digital vaccination record, the CECC said.

The venues that will require the COVID-19 vaccination records currently include entertainment places such as karaoke bars, dance halls, nightclubs, bars, beauty parlors, tea rooms, and saunas.

Due to the difficulty in keeping adequate social distances when in these places, the CECC asked that all attendees receive their second vaccine shot at least two weeks prior to visiting these places and the requirement also extends to all relevant staff members at the venues.

Staff members who haven’t received vaccines would need to undergo PCR tests weekly to be sure they are not infected, and only then will they be allowed to serve customers.