Taiwan’s first ‘Belgian Corner’ debuts in Taichung

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The National Library of Public Information (NLPI, 國立公共資訊圖書館) unveiled its newly-established “Belgian Corner” in cooperation with Wallonia-Brussels International (WBI, 比利時法語文化區國際關係總署) on Jan. 19 to jointly promote cultural and educational exchanges between Belgium and Taiwan.

The event marks the first collaboration between the French Community of Belgian and Taiwan’s public libraries together.

Belgium Office in Taipei deputy Geoffrey Eekhout remarked, “Belgium is a country full of rich culture, and home to saxophones, chocolates, and beers.”

“We hope that these books will make Taiwanese more interested in Belgium and travel there someday.”

He added that at the same time, they also hope to continue the teaching of French in Taiwan through this collaboration, and have more Taiwanese learn one of the three mother languages in Belgium.

The “Belgian Corner” shows various designs that are representative of Belgian cultures, including the colors of the furniture which are in black, yellow, and red, just like the Belgian flag.

The designs are matched with straight and horizontal lines, showing the unique space beauty with geometric characteristics and streamlined lines.

In addition, as Belgium has a Euro Space Center and is home to the European Union (EU, 歐盟) headquarters, the decoration art of the Belgian Corner used it as a basis and inspiration, while also using the European flag color scheme used by the EU and the five-pointed star which represents the European people.

Meanwhile, the NLPI also signed a memorandum of cooperation with American, British and French units in Taiwan to set up the first “American Corner”, “British Corner” and “French Corner” in the “Multicultural Service Area” on the third floor of the main hall.

It also provides information for new immigrants from Southeast Asia and other countries in the world.

NLPI director Liu Chung-cheng (劉仲成) said at the event that the “Belgian Corner” will continue to integrate the resources of various countries in the world, expand the scope of multicultural services, and provide lectures on films, art, and other cultural activities, as well as books and information on language learning and study abroad services.

Liu expressed hopes for it to become a high-quality channel for the Taiwanese people to understand the cultures of various countries and enhance their international horizons.