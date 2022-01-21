Taiwanese university opens free courses for learning Southeast Asian languages

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Ming Chuan University (MCU, 銘傳大學) will open another round of free online courses for students to learn Vietnamese and Indonesian languages in March 2022.

Due to the popularity of the courses when it first opened in the fall of 2021, MCU decided to continue opening such courses online, with professional educators from Vietnam and Indonesia leading the classes.

The initiative is relevant to the New Southbound Policy (新南向政策) which has seen Taiwan provide more channels for students from Southeast Asian countries to study here, as well as for local students to have the chance to do business in Southeast Asian countries after they graduate.

In addition to MCU, National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU, 國立台灣師範大學), National Chengchi University (NCCU, 國立台灣政治大學), National Central University (NCU, 國立中央大學), and National Chung Hsing University (NCHU, 國立中興大學) have all offered Southeast Asian-related courses in the fields of translation, social work, social studies, and law since 2019.

At that time, NCU had offered courses relating to contemporary social issues prevalent in Southeast Asia, which was based on reports on Southeast-Asian politics, the economy, and their cultures.

The courses guided students to improve their knowledge and media literacy in various matters relating to Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, NTNU integrated Southeast Asian cultural context and differences into translation courses and opened courses focused on training for future interpreters to cultivate students with the cultural communication skills fitting of Southeast Asian societies.

On the other hand, NCCU focused more on readying students who will be involved in social work in the future, combining social work theory with Southeast Asian social and cultural understanding. Thereby, students will know more about the migrant workers in Taiwan which will enhance their abilities in the future.