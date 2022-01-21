Giants have second GM interview with 49ers' Adam Peters.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants seemingly have finished their interviews for a general manager, meeting with San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters on Thursday.

Peters was the third candidate to have a second interview for the job that opened when Dave Gettleman retired a day after the Giants finished a 4-13 season.

New York, which has not made the playoffs since 2016, also had two interviews with Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Kansas City’s executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

There was no immediate indication when the Giants planned to announce their new general manager. His first job will be to hire a new coach. Joe Judge was fired the day after Gettleman retired. Judge had a 10-23 record in two seasons.

Peters met with co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara, along with Mara’s brother Chris, the senior vice president of player personnel, at the team’s headquarters. He also got a tour of the facility and met other members of the front office.

Peters, 42, is finishing his first season as the San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager. The 19-year NFL veteran previously spent four years as the team’s vice president of player personnel.

Peters also spent eight seasons (2009-16) with the Denver Broncos, mostly in scouting. He started his NFL career, working six seasons with the New England Patriots.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL