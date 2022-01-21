New Taipei City schools awarded for successful new immigrant-related lesson plans

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) awarded the “2021-year National Multicultural Education Excellent Lesson Plan” to 12 schools in New Taipei City for their curriculum in incorporating new immigrant-related lessons on Jan. 19.

Among the schools awarded, Xiulang Elementary School (秀朗國小) and Ruibin Elementary School (瑞濱國小) won the awards for lesson plan designs.

During the event, the principal of Xiulang Elementary School Tseng Hsiu-chu (曾秀珠) said that through the designing of lesson plans, students can not only learn the Burmese language but also respect their cultural significance fo the country’s history, climate, lifestyle, all the while feel included by wearing their traditional clothes.

The school also aimed to do away with the gender stereotype surrounding the thought that “only girls can wear skirts.” To do so, they designed the lesson concept around “sarongs” so that students can have cultural experiences and learn about and respect gender differences.

In Myanmar, boys grow up wearing sarongs whether it be school uniforms, temple worship clothes, or wedding dresses.

In addition, they also wear sandals when they go out, so the Burmese teacher at Xiulang Elementary School also asked the male students in the class to wear sarongs during the lessons.

Though reluctant at first, the boys were later convinced to wear the traditional clothing after the girls pointed out that even teachers, the Myanmar Prime Minister, and dignitaries wore them.

Under the teacher’s careful explanation, the students gained more confidence and walked up and down the classroom to experience the feeling of wearing sarongs.

The other team which nabbed awards for lesson plan designs is Ruibin Elementary School where the courses were centered around exotic foods.

Starting from the spring rolls of Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia, students learned about spring rolls from various countries through their iPads.

They made note of the ingredients and learned about the impact the ingredients had on the environment and its subsequent carbon footprints.

The class then used seasonal ingredients from various nations and introduced carbon reduction actions through their lessons. They were able to create the local dishes through cooking and were later able to show off their “class-made” spring rolls.

The students’ creativity in the classroom, combined with local ingredients used to make different spring rolls, were then put to vote by teachers and students. Those who got the highest votes were elected as chefs for one day and would lead the rest of the students in making spring rolls for lunch.